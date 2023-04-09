Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 3,929 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

