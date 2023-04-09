Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.