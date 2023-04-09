Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

