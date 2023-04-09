Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 46 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.68 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

