Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day moving average of $236.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

