Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

EXC stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

