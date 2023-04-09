Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $452.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.