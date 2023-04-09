Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 414 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $404.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

