CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after purchasing an additional 326,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

AZN stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

