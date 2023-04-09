3,089 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $106.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

