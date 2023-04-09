Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 141 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after buying an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $657.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $646.46 and its 200-day moving average is $577.80. The firm has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

