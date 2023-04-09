New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,788 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $186,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Linde by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 354,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Linde by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

LIN opened at $356.58 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.44. The company has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

