Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $137.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

