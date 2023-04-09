Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average is $392.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.