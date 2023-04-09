New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $205,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.20. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $344.81. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

