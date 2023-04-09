Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 228.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $1,917,363 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

