Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,984,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $108.53 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $126.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

