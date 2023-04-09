Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

