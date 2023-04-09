City Holding Co. Takes $165,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

