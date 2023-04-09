Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

