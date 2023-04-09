Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $473.13 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $541.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.