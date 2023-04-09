Boston Financial Mangement LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,844 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

