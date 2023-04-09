The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $265.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.79. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

