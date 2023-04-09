Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

