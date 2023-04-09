Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $158.83 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

