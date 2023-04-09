Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

