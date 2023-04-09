Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,546 shares of company stock worth $8,461,484. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

