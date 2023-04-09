Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

