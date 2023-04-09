Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,961,460. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

