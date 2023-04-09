Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

