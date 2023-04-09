Center for Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $651,631.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

