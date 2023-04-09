CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Boosted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $195.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $247.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

