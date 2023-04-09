Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $90.87 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

