Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 385 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after buying an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,268,000 after buying an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after buying an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average of $113.34.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

