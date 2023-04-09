Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.0 %

MPC stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.55.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

