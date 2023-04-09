Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

SGOV stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.58.

