Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $205.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.47. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

