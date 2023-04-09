Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $622.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $613.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.48.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

