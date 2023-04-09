City Holding Co. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a 200 day moving average of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

