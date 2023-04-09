BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

