Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,815 shares of company stock worth $5,776,530 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

