BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.