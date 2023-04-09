Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

