963 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 963 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

