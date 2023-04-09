Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 14.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after purchasing an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. Clorox’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.