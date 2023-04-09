Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $380.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

