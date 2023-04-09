Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 137 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $187.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

