Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,501,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

