Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average is $233.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.