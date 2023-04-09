Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Globalstar makes up about 0.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Stock Down 4.5 %

About Globalstar

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.68. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

